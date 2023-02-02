 Skip to main content
UTA to continue virtual learning and remote operations through end of Friday

Ice covers the campus Feb. 2 in front of the Engineering Research Building. UTA extended virtual and remote operations through the end of Friday.

The university first switched to remote operations at 3 p.m. Monday.

Weather and road conditions should begin slowly but steadily improving, said Hunter Reeves, National Weather Service meteorologist. There may be some refreezing overnight, but Reeves said it’s forecasted to be sunny Friday with temperatures in the upper 40s. 

Highways and interstates should clear up easily, but bridges and overpasses may still be slick in some areas, he said. Roads with less travel will take longer to recover from icy conditions.

No major damage on campus due to weather has been reported, said Jeff Johnson, maintenance operations and special projects director, in an email. The grounds crew has cleared major sidewalks, ramps and steps.

Leftover ice on roadways and parking lots should begin melting as the temperature rises and rain moves into the area, Johnson said.

As roads thaw and potentially refreeze, drivers should drive slowly and leave extra space between other vehicles, said Shawna Russell, Northwest Texas communications director of the Texas Department of Transportation in an email. People should watch for slick spots and black ice, as well as use caution on bridges and elevated surfaces.

