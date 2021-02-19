UTA plans to carry on the semester as usual with spring break still in place, while the pass/fail option is not under consideration at this point, said Pranesh Aswath, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs.
In response to the extreme winter weather and widespread outages, the university closed campus and suspended classes Monday through Sunday.
The university will make up the missing week by compressing coursework for the remaining part of the semester, adding extra classes or providing additional reading material, Aswath said. These options came after UTA consulted the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Students who are taking a five-week or eight-week semester will have extra classes at a mutually acceptable time scheduled by their professors, he said.
“But we are not planning to extend the end of the semester because that complicates matters,” Aswath said.
Extending the semester would require compressing the summer semesters which come right after, he said.
The goal is to still cover all the material in the semester, and faculty will determine how that is done with some level of flexibility, he said.
A universitywide email will be sent out in the next few days to inform the community that any exams on Monday and Tuesday will be postponed, Aswath said. Faculty who had exams scheduled last week will need to reschedule their exams to Wednesday or a later date.
“If there are special circumstances, then I would urge students to ask for special accommodations with faculty,” he said in regard to burst water pipes or similar incidents.
The extreme winter storm and the energy crisis that followed have jolted both students and professors from their routines.
Communication technology senior Alladin Assaf said the week of snow has put students in a time crunch and changed schedules dramatically.
Most of his professors have been understanding and flexible with deadlines so far, but the projects he had involving one-on-one consulting have to be extended because of connection issues, Assaf said.
While some professors are lenient because of the situation, others are not.
David Davis, radio and TV sports broadcasting senior, said one of his communication classes is scheduled to have a test review Monday and the test Wednesday.
“There’s students that [are] without power, that don't have water, that don't have the everyday life necessities to survive, and [professors are] worried about a test,” Davis said.
He experienced a power outage Monday and spent all of Wednesday without water.
He has not been getting any class work done because of the sporadic internet connection. If he were a professor, he would be more worried about students’ mental and physical health than their coursework, he said.
“I just want professors to have more sympathy for our student body here at UTA,” he said.
Like students, many professors were not immune to the power outages.
Hannah Lebovits, assistant professor of public affairs, is teaching one synchronous and one asynchronous class this semester.
Lebovits experienced power and internet outages for several days, and she said she could not communicate with her students. It also impinged her research activities.
“That’s just very stressful as a professor,” she said. “You care about your students, you want to know if they’re OK, you want them to know you’re OK, you want them to know that they don’t have to worry about your class right now.”
She had adjusted her syllabi and pushed back coursework for a week now. She is also waiting to hear if some students need any extra time, she said.
Dustin Harp, communication assistant professor and women and gender studies program director, said she was clear with her students from the beginning of the storm that this week was about staying safe, not about turning in assignments.
“There're so many people who are suffering, and if there's anything I can do, particularly for my students, I want to be able to help them anyway I can,” she said.
Harp said she isn’t expecting her students to make time for their usual meeting next week.
She was also impressed with the College of Liberal Arts particularly because she received an email asking professors not to require exams or important assignments be turned in until Feb. 24 if possible, which is a generous amount of recuperation time, she said.
“There's times to worry about school,” she said. “And when you're worrying about clean water and warmth and surviving and making sure your pets survive, that is not a time to worry about school.”
