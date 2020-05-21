UTA to combine online and in-person instruction for fall semester, transition online after Thanksgiving

UTA anticipates entering the fall semester with a mixture of online and in-person instruction and will aim to finish the semester after Thanksgiving without students on campus, Chief Communications Officer Joe Carpenter said in an email.
While no decisions have been finalized, the university will likely use a phased approach, starting in mid-to-late June and running through summer, to transition faculty and staff safely back to campus, Carpenter said.
The university hopes to avoid the possibility of students becoming infected during Thanksgiving break, when many people travel, and increasing the spread of infection when returning to campus, he said.
UTA's Fall Academic and Course Planning Task Force and the Repopulation Planning Team are simultaneously working to plan the reopening of campus.
No decisions have been made for fall commencement ceremonies, Carpenter said.
@megancardona_
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
So UTA is going to ignore social distancing measures and continue to cram as many students as possible into crowded classrooms and auditoriums for 3/4 of the semester because the faculty can’t get over that sweet captive-audience feeling you only get from teaching like its 1982?
#Go Mavs! I can’t wait to read about the lawsuits that stem from this when real-life UTA students die due to this school’s bizarre aversion to online learning. But all attention is good attention, right?
I just hope that when I return to the overcrowded, disease-ridden campus we have a new Starbucks location to look forward to and 5-7 additional faculty lots that will remain empty all day, every day. These are the things that make a college great, after all—certainly not respect and empathy for students, a basic understanding of health and safety measures, or providing a safe and high-quality education.
Wait a minute. So UTA is going to make us purchase $130 parking passes to use for a couple of months and then transition to online anyway?
Yes and you better be grateful for the opportunity
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.