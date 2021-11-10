UTA to celebrate Texas Tier One designation on Friday

The sun shines on the SEIR Building Aug. 23 in Arlington. 

 File photo by Julia Mendoza

UTA will celebrate the university’s Texas Tier One designation from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday at Brazos Park, according to a university-wide email.   

The university achieved the status in August, qualifying for funding from the state’s National Research University Fund, according to previous Shorthorn reporting. The journey to the designation spanned nearly 12 years.

Interim President Teik Lim will address attendees at 2:30 p.m., said Jeff Carlton, executive director of communications and media relations, in an email.

The event will include music, refreshments, giveaways and entertainment such as the UTA drumline, according to the email.

