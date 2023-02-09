UTA to announce winners of bridge design competition Saturday

The community will discover the future of campus’s Cooper Street north and south bridges this weekend at the Bridging the Gap: Community Celebration from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 701 S. Nedderman Drive.
Forty groups of students from the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs competed to redesign the North and South pedestrian bridges on Cooper Street. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross will announce the top three designs at the celebration, and the teams will receive prizes of $1,250, $1,000 and $750.
All teams had faculty sponsors and finalists were selected by a jury committee of nine, said Austin Allen, CAPPA interim associate dean, in an email.
The committee included UTA President Jennifer Cowley, Arlington Councilperson Rebecca Boxall, Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, and CAPPA interim dean Maria Martinez-Cosio.
The announcement of the winners won't be the event's only focus, as it will also feature food, music and a parade led by UTA’s mascot, Blaze.
Attendees are advised to park in Lot F9 and cross the pedestrian bridge located behind the University Administration Building and Texas Hall to reach the event.
Last October, Cowley announced that changes to the bridges were in the works. On Jan. 19, the university kicked off the competition and invited CAPPA students to submit designs, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The bridges first began construction in 1989 following the death of a student who was fatally hit by a car while crossing the street in a wheelchair, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Cowely said in an October email that the goal of the new design is to create an iconic welcome to campus, improve safety and longevity and ensure that the bridges are easier to maintain going forward.
