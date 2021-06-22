UTA teams bring home honors from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Campus RainWorks Challenge

UTA teams won first place and honorable mention in April for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Campus RainWorks Challenge, creating projects to redesign the UTA campus master plan.
The competition used the campus as a demonstration site to showcase innovative ideas about stormwater management and green infrastructure. The projects consisted of three parts: project boards, a research report and a video. The two teams focused on different areas on campus.
When Taner Özdil, associate professor of landscape architecture and the advisor for both teams, told UTA alumnus Michael Shuey his team had won first place in the Master Plan category, he could not believe it.
“I thought I heard [Özdil] wrong and that we had just been an honorable mention,” Shuey said. “I just didn't believe it at all. But then we hung up, and I just kind of sat there, and I just couldn't stop smiling.”
Shuey’s team project was titled “The Path Forward: Contain, Clean, and Connect.” The project redesigned UTA’s master plan to incorporate green infrastructure practices at transportation corridors and local water bodies, according to an Environmental Protection Agency news release. With a holistic design approach, the project would protect public health and water quality, promote resilience and create new wildlife habitat and new recreational amenities for the community.
But Shuey’s team encountered COVID-19 challenges when one of his team members contracted the virus.
“It didn't seem like we were going to finish, and the stress of graduate school was building on top of this project,” he said. “It was frustrating, it was anxious.”
Additionally, the teams could not collect live data from campus as they had done in the past.
“There were almost no people on the campus, so we did not have that live interaction with what I call users, people who are using those spaces every day,” said Özdil.
Landscape architecture graduate Anjelyque Easley, who led her team to receive the honorable mention, said they designed a bridge that would slow Cooper Street traffic and function as an aboveground garden to help collect and use rainwater. It would also beautify the campus and provide food for wildlife such as pollinators.
“Our whole idea was oneness of the campus and oneness of being a place where anybody can engage with,” Easley said. “The UTA campus is incredibly diverse, which is amazing, so we wanted to echo that.”
For Easley, the biggest challenge came when she went back home to Philadelphia in November and worked remotely.
“I moved back home,” Easley said. “[There] was a time zone difference, so that was the challenging part.”
Özdil integrates the competition with his class project, bringing in lecturers, professionals and community members. The teams also met with landscape architecture firms to have their projects reviewed.
“It is important that we have these dialogues with communities so that not only we get feedback for our students from real life experts, but also in return, we are providing some innovative ideas to our DFW community and North Texas community,” he said.
