UTA takes winterization measures in anticipation of future freeze emergencies

Winter is coming, and university administration has begun implementing new weatherizing measures from the winter freeze in February.
From Feb. 15 to 22, UTA closed on-campus operations due the freeze crisis that caused loss of power, water and warmth, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
Donald Lange, assistant vice president for Facilities Management and Campus Operations, said in an email that the campus has installed a diesel pumping station which allows diesel from on-campus tanks to power backup generators.
The freeze identified a need for additional sources of diesel fuel, he said.
New backup generators have been installed in the Aerodynamics Research Center, Health Center and the Studio Arts Center, Lange said. Replacement generators have been installed in the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs Building and the University Center.
A secondary generator for the NanoFab Building has been installed, and generators in the library are being reviewed to determine their capacity, he said.
Plans have been made to provide housing on campus to emergency responders, Lange said. First responders will be housed in guest apartments at The Lofts at College Park, as well as vacant residence halls and apartment units.
If necessary, temporary cots can be placed in The Commons, UC or Maverick Activities Center depending on the emergency, he said.
A water well has been designed for campus heating and cooling systems, Lange said. This will give the ability to heat and cool campus buildings in the event that campus loses city water pressure.
The university has plans to drain water from vulnerable systems such as the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and plumbing systems, he said. These systems hold water in pipes and equipment, so draining them will prevent them from freezing and bursting.
UTA will continue to have contracted services on call to respond to emergencies, Lange said, and four-wheel drive vehicles have been purchased to help staff respond to campus incidents in the case of snow and ice.
For students to prepare for winter, Lange recommends keeping up with the weather forecast and campus announcements. He also recommended preparing for potential power outages with an emergency kit with water, food, a flashlight, first aid kit and cellphone battery chargers.
