UTA takes steps to reduce obstacles for transfer students

UTA is leading an effort in the Metroplex to execute its recommendations to reduce obstacles for transfer students after working with The American Council on Education.
U.S. News & World Report ranked UTA as the fifth highest number of enrolled transfer students for fall 2019. UTA also earned a spot on Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society’s 2021 Transfer Honor Roll, which recognized universities in supporting transfer students.
UTA provides self-service tools that allow prospective students to learn how their transfer credits would work with their degree plans, said Troy Johnson, vice president of enrollment management.
Johnson served as an ex-officio member of The American Council on Education’s national task force to ease the transfer applications process for students through means such as modifying transfer credits to save money and time.
“Not only have we provided self-service electronic tools, but we work directly with our community college partners,” he said.
One of these tools, Maverick Transfer Track, allows prospective students to view other degree plans and get assistance from UTA transfer admissions counselors.
The Maverick Transfer Pathway is another tool that helps to prevent transfer students from taking unnecessary courses.
These tools are available to anyone across the world, Johnson said.
Amanda Nickerson, the executive director of enrollment management, said UTA has a strong partnership with the transfer coordinators for recruitment visits.
Nickerson said the university has a variety of transfer information outlets, such as individual transfer sessions, special transfer sessions, online transfer pathway systems and transfer guides.
“Another barrier that I’ve seen with many students over the years is changing your major or not knowing what you want to major in,” she said. “You have a situation where you have excess transfer credit hours.”
She said UTA has quarterly meetings with Tarrant County College and is communicating with Dallas College to make the process easier for transfer students.
“We want to be able to get to students very early on,” said Rebecca Lothringer, associate vice president of enrollment management.
Lothringer said they continue to keep transfer guides up to date with Tarrant County College and Dallas College so students can have a smooth transition.
