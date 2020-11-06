UTA surpasses 200 confirmed cases of COVID-19

UTA reported an additional 24 COVID-19 cases this week, bringing the total number of reported cases to 204 since March 14.
The university was notified of the additional cases between Oct. 30 and Nov. 5. UTA reached 100 confirmed cases on Oct. 2.
Out of 24 reported cases this week, 19 are students, four are university employees and one is a contractor/vendor. Last week, UTA reported 21 additional COVID-19 cases: 18 students, two university employees and one contract/vendor.
As of Thursday evening, 23 of the reported COVID-19 cases are active, university spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email. This week’s reported cases continue to represent a cross-section of students and employees. On Oct. 30, there were 22 reported active cases.
Out of the 19 student cases reported, Carpenter said eight are university housing residents among residence halls and university apartments. There are also two instances of connected cases each involving two students, he said.
Lipscomb Hall is currently used to house on-campus residents not able to self-isolate or quarantine at an off-campus location. As of Thursday evening, three students were in either quarantine or isolation.
A student quarantines at Lipscomb Hall after being exposed to a COVID-19 positive individual, while a student in isolation is confirmed to have COVID-19.
UTA has 2,382 students living in residence halls and 1,908 students living in UTA apartments.
Locations on campus where an infected individual was present are immediately identified for specific cleaning and sanitation protocols. An infected individual is expected to follow isolation protocols as well.
Individuals diagnosed with COVID-19 must report it to the university and fill out the Personal Diagnosis form. These individuals are expected to self-isolate at an off-campus location.
“Students and employees are strongly encouraged to wear masks and social distance, to take the self-assessment before going to class or coming to campus, and not to go to class or campus if symptomatic,” Carpenter said.
@daisygarciac
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.