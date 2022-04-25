UTA students will no longer be dropped from classes for nonpayment

UTA announced it will no longer drop students from courses for nonpayment, according to a campuswide email Friday.

Starting this fall, students who fail to pay their fees on time will be placed on a payment plan so they can remain enrolled in their courses.  

The university’s previous procedure stated those who don’t pay tuition fees on time may incur late fees or other serious consequences such as being dropped from classes, according to the UTA Student Accounts website.  

The decision was made due to the university’s commitment to improving student experiences while supporting them, according to the email.  

This new procedure won’t apply to accelerated online program students.  

