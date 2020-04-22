UTA students use FabLab makerspace to produce, provide personal protective equipment

Software engineering senior Esau Noya has been creating face shields at the FabLab for about two weeks now in response to a national shortage of personal protective equipment because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Noya works as a student lead at the FabLab, where 10 people are involved in creating face shields and face masks. There are five student assistants working on the overall project, while five FabLab staff members are working on the logistics piece of it.
“[It] feels like you're doing something more than just being at home,” he said. “Like, you're helping out in more than one way, like something meaningful.”
The face shields will be distributed to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth by the end of the week, FabLab director Katie Peery said. They are also working with Southern Methodist University to get in contact with other hospitals in need of equipment.
Face masks will become available starting Friday at the Central Library, she said. They will be distributed first to library staff and then to the UTA community. Individuals can call the library to check availability.
Peery said the idea developed when she noticed other makerspaces using their tools to develop personal protective equipment.
“Makerspaces are in a unique position of having access to tools and having the knowledge of how to use those tools,” she said. “That allows makers to be incredibly inventive and creative and quick in how they're able to respond to crises.”
Once Peery found a face shield design approved through the National Institutes of Health, the FabLab started to produce the shields and masks.
“We really wanted the design and the concept to make sure we weren't going to do more harm than good,” she said.
Now, they have enough supplies to create about 325 face shields and a couple hundred face masks.
The individuals involved routinely visit the FabLab to grab materials they need to make face masks at home or to create more face shields with the equipment, Peery said.
However, they have seen a shortage of supplies, which has slowed production. They are creating the face shields in different stages instead of completing one face shield at a time.
They received elastic on Monday, which was the final item they needed to complete each shield.
The face shields have four different parts to them, Peery said. Visors are 3D printed at the FabLab, a piece of thick foam tape is attached to the inside of the visor, elastic to hold the shield to each individual's head is placed, and a clear acetate shield is laser cut to size for the shield.
To prevent germs from spreading onto the face shields, Noya uses gloves and his own face shield while 3D printing pieces.
“I'm glad we're doing it because we have the resources to be able to help,” he said.
The face shields are placed in bags to further prevent the spread of germs. The face shields will also be labeled with the date they were placed to allow the hospital to know when to open them in case one of the FabLab workers were to be diagnosed with COVID-19.
“We're trying to be as careful as possible,” Noya said.
Perla Vargas, sculpture junior and student lead at the lab, has created 13 face masks at home with her sewing machine. She has accumulated quilting fabric throughout the years from previous projects, which she uses to create the masks, she said.
“I felt like I had to [help],” she said. “I have all this material, and there's so many people in need.”
She said it took her about 20 to 30 minutes to create the first mask, but it shouldn’t take longer than 15 to 20 minutes once she gets the hang of it.
The masks are created with quilting fabric that is 100% cotton and ties so that individuals can adjust them on their faces. They also include a metal band placed where an individual’s nose would be to provide extra security.
“I feel lucky that I can contribute from home and continue to provide a service to everyone,” she said.
