3 UTA students told to remain in self-isolation after returning from Korea due to coronavirus spread

UTA has instructed three students to remain in self-isolation after the university canceled their study abroad trip in South Korea as a precaution to the new coronavirus that is spreading in the country.
The recommended protocol, per the UT System, requires that a health professional review and clear the students at the end of a 14-day self-isolation period before returning to campus, UTA spokesperson Joe Carpenter said in an email.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, COVID-19 symptoms appear between two and 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
Undergraduate students Maria Falcon, Madeleine Berry and Thomas-Quy Nguyen arrived at DFW International Airport on Sunday after spending about a week in South Korea — a trip originally planned to span about four months. All three students said they are feeling fine and continue to monitor their health daily.
The university required the students to return after the CDC issued a level 3 travel warning to avoid nonessential travel to the country, Carpenter said.
Falcon, Korean and linguistics junior, said she received an email from Health Services director Angela Middleton on Tuesday. In the email, Middleton shared health guidelines and her own services as a medical professional.
If Falcon were to feel sick, Middleton said Falcon should reach out to her county health department or Middleton before going to a clinic. If Falcon were in a medical emergency, she should call 911 and let the dispatcher know of her recent travel history.
The students departed for the trip on Feb. 20 to study the Korean language, culture and civilization at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, according to a previous Shorthorn article. Near the time of departure, the university had no plans to defer travel to any country besides China unless advised.
As of Tuesday, there were more than 5,000 confirmed cases in South Korea, with about 30 deaths recorded, according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
There have been more than 90,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with about 80,000 coming from China, according to data retrieved from the center Tuesday. There are over 3,000 confirmed deaths, with the majority recorded in China.
Falcon said she received an email from Study Abroad director Kelli Anderson on Feb. 25 giving her the option to withdraw from the program and return home. The email stated that the university could help her explore alternative academic options for the semester as well as financial assistance for payments already made.
Falcon planned on staying; however, two days later, she said Anderson sent an email requiring her and all students to return from South Korea.
“There is the increasing likelihood that travel restrictions may be put in place, and we do not want you to be put in the position of being not able to depart should the situation worsen,” Anderson said in the email.
The email also stated that UTA had been in contact with Yonsei University about its housing office deciding to offer a special refund policy for students whose trips got canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. This would include waiving the cancellation fee.
UTA would also offer some financial assistance on payments already made, according to the email.
“I don’t know if the self-quarantine is really just to keep us safe or in ways just because they don’t know what to do with us yet,” Falcon said.
She said at the moment she is unsure of what she is supposed to do and what her semester will look like because prior to leaving she had not been taking any classes during the semester at UTA.
“If it were [up to] me, today I would’ve been at UTA asking them, ‘Okay I need answers. What am I going to do?’” Falcon said.
Falcon said she never felt like she was in any danger in South Korea, but she always had to wear a face mask outside of the dorms.
“Yonsei [University] was going to offer the first two weeks [of classes] all online,” she said. “So you wouldn’t even meet with anyone for the first two weeks.”
English sophomore Berry said Yonsei University was transparent with any information and took necessary precautions.
“I know UTA did what they had to do too,” she said regarding the university’s decision to require them to return.
Berry said it was disappointing having to cut the trip short. Her main concern at the moment is what the rest of her semester will be like.
“We were more concerned about having to go back than we were about actually staying,” she said.
When returning to the U.S., Falcon said she expected to be greeted by blood tests and screenings. However, she did not face any airport restrictions.
Currently, there is no vaccine or treatment to prevent contracting the disease, according to the CDC website. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus.
Efforts to develop treatments or a vaccine have started, according to a previous Shorthorn article. This includes a prototype vaccine that has been tested on mice and will start human trials in about a month and a half.
