UTA students share their thoughts, experiences regarding CARES Act stimulus checks

As millions of Americans began receiving the $1,200 stimulus checks from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, many college students found themselves in limbo, not knowing whether they would receive aid.
Accounting lecturer Kenneth Smith said the checks are advances on a refundable tax credit eligible during the 2020 tax season. This credit is added to the credit a taxpayer would normally receive at the end of the year and will not be owed back when filing taxes for 2020, he said.
Smith said the reason why the stimulus is distributed as a tax credit is to ensure each eligible American gets the “dollar for dollar” amount called for in the CARES Act. By distributing the $1,200 on the back end of taxes as a credit, it will not be considered income and will not be taxed as such, he said.
There are some people who are eligible for the tax credit who may not receive the stimulus until they file their 2020 tax return next year, Smith said.
“Some people, they’re going to get their checks up front,” Smith said. “They’re going to get the $1,200 now. However, receiving the check now will reduce the tax credit you can claim on your 2020 taxes.”
To be eligible for the tax credit, a student must be considered independent on their most recent taxes, Smith said. This means no one else can legally claim them as a dependent when filing taxes.
According to the IRS, a dependent is a qualifying child or relative that the taxpayer financially supports. A dependent can still file their own taxes or have their income reported on their parent’s tax return.
Dependents include a qualifying child younger than the taxpayer and younger than 19 years old or a "student" younger than 24 years old as of the end of the calendar year, according to the IRS.
Once the stimulus was announced, construction management senior Natalie Onyegesi started doing research to determine if she was eligible to receive the aid. After learning that young adults whose parents claim them as dependent would not be receiving the check, Onyegesi said she thought she would be ineligible.
“I don’t remember them ever telling me that they’re not claiming me,” she said.
When the checks began to show up in bank accounts, Onyegesi said she didn’t bother checking her balance.
“I actually muted the word ‘stimulus’ on Twitter because it was getting annoying — the fact that I was seeing people getting it, and I wasn’t,” she said.
On a whim, Onyegesi said she decided to check her balance the morning after the checks were dispersed.
She said she was shocked to see the $1,200 deposit.
Onyegesi said when she brought the check to the attention of her parents, they insisted they had claimed her when they filed this year.
Confused as to why she received the stimulus, Onyegesi said she revisited the tax information she filed this year. She said the only thing that seemed different from last year was a box that asked her if she could be claimed as a dependent by anyone else.
She had left the box blank.
Public relations senior Giselle Fuentes said when she first heard about the $1,200 stimulus checks, she was excited before learning about the requirements to receive aid.
Fuentes said at age 23, she is still claimed as a dependent by her parents.
Because her parents pay for her college expenses, Fuentes said she and her parents have an understanding about her status as a dependent.
She said she has been filing her own taxes since she was 21. Planning on moving out after graduation, she said she will be filing taxes as an independent on her 2020 taxes.
“This is the last year that they’re claiming me,” she said. “Next year's taxes, I get to claim myself.”
