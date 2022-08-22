UTA students return to campus during Move-In Event

Students check in during the Move-In Event on Aug. 20 at Vandergriff Hall. The event spread across campus, occurring at each residence hall. 

 Photo by Ronaldo Bolanos

Students began their first step into college during UTA’s Move-In Event on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clouds covered the morning sun, providing humid but cool air on campus.

Volunteers scattered across the fronts of Arlington, Vandergriff and Kalpana Chawla Halls to help freshmen and their families carry their belongings.

People from all parts of UTA came to volunteer at the Move-In Event to help out students. Sarah Worsham and Bailey Crawford, two staff members of the on-campus organization FOCUS, volunteered at the event to meet students and welcome them to campus.

Students and family move in during the Move-In Event on Aug. 20 at KC Hall. The event brought in not only parents but siblings as well to help move in students.

Students brought luggage by carts and dollies, and volunteers helped them to their room, Crawford said.

Business junior Chase Rose volunteered at the Move-In Event for the first time to help incoming students.

“We help them organize and just help [them] move in,” Rose said.

He said he hopes to make connections at the event and advises new students not to be too overwhelmed as it takes time to adapt to college.

Students, volunteers and parents move in during the Move-In Event on Aug. 20 at West Hall. Students could check out carts and dollies or ask help from a volunteer to aid in moving their luggage. 

Mia Blackmon, an undeclared freshman from Houston, said she has mixed feelings about her new transition. She said she will enjoy the new independence of moving into a dorm for the first time while also feeling some homesickness living in Arlington Hall.

“I’m gonna be on my own, so I’m going to have to learn to be independent, but I’m [still going to] miss home,” she said.

Other students took the move with more stride than stumble. Criminal justice freshman Victoria Torres said she was excited to move into Vandergriff Hall. Coming from Abilene, Texas, she said she was eager about the new independence she’ll have as an adult.

“I’m excited for that and for some freedom,” Torres said.

She said she plans to meet people, go out and enjoy “the dorm life.”

