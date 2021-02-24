UTA students report rising indoor temperatures due to damaged heating and ventilation equipment

After the winter storm last week, various buildings across UTA experienced rising temperatures due to damaged heating and ventilation equipment.
The affected buildings included academic, administrative and residential facilities, and in some cases students reported indoor temperatures above 80 degrees. Teams are currently replacing or repairing impacted equipment. The university anticipates all UTA housing residents to have heating and cooling restored by Wednesday, university spokesperson Jeff Carlton said in an email.
For the past several days, starting Friday at noon, Kyler Holder, Vandergriff Hall resident and theater junior, experienced rising temperatures in his room.
“It’s crazy to think that this time last week there was snow on the ground and it was freezing outside, and then the past few days I’ve been burning in my room,” Holder said.
Tuesday the temperature in the building climbed to 82 degrees, he said. The only parts of the building not affected were the staircases due to lack of ventilation.
Holder put in a work order and spoke briefly with a maintenance person who told him the issue was being felt by the entire dorm, he said. Besides that, Holder had no idea what was going on and didn’t know whether the university knew it was happening or what the timeline was to fix it.
“It was honestly just lack of communication from the university that really irritated me the most,” Holder said. “Like not getting a timeline or not even the university acknowledging that they're aware of the problem and working on it.”
Holder found a few ways to cope with the rising temperatures, such as using a clip-on fan and opening his room’s window.
“It was getting to that point where I was... considering going to stay with family,” Holder said. “It would take a lot for me to go home because it's a 2 1/2-hour drive. I live in Abilene, Texas.”
Nursing freshman Tala Alsammak said that since Monday, the air conditioning systems in her room at Arlington Hall were also not working properly, and temperatures were going up.
“The AC is just blowing air, it’s not hot or cold, just air,” Alsammak said in a GroupMe chat.
Alsammak said she believes the effects of the air conditioning malfunction are localized to rooms near the pipes that had been impacted by the winter weather.
