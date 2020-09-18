UTA students, professor react to the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer.
Former President Bill Clinton appointed Ginsburg to the Supreme Court in 1993, becoming the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court. She served as a Supreme Court justice for more than 27 years, where she fought for social justice issues such as gender equality.
Corrina Sullivan, political science senior and Student Government chief of staff, said the news was unexpected.
“There’s no words to describe everything she did and everything she means to people,” Sullivan said. “All we can do is [honor] that sort of legacy that she’s left behind, no matter where we are in terms of politics.”
Politics is still a tough place for women, she said, but as a political science major, she connected with Ginsburg.
She has a sticker on her computer stating a Ginsburg quote, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”
“She means women belong in these places and she stuck it out for as long as she could,” she said about the quote.
Sociology associate professor David Arditi said it’s sad that Ginsburg had to fight for what she believed in, even in her final days.
“I find that incredibly empowering on her part, but incredibly sad for the rest of us,” he said.
To have somebody who holds a lot of power as a Supreme Court justice who is on his side is empowering in and of itself, he said.
Political science senior Sam Dennehy comes from a politically involved family and the news hit everyone hard.
“I feel very indebted to her in that she's a champion for women's rights, even before she was in the Supreme Court,” he said.
Now's the time to vote, he said.
“Get involved,” Dennehy said. “At least register [to vote], that would be my message to anybody that's like feeling bad about this.”
Architecture freshman Tony Pham cannot vote in the U.S. and he said he’s noticed young adults taking voting rights for granted since he arrived in the U.S. four years ago.
As a gay man and an immigrant, Pham said Ginsburg represented his beliefs and he now feels his communities are at stake because of the seat’s vacancy.
When the news broke, he considered what steps would be taken in filling the vacancy.
“I was really lost,” he said. “I didn't know what would happen next.”
If President Donald Trump names a nominee for Ginsburg’s seat the Senate will vote on it before Election Day, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement.
“Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice,” Chief Justice John Roberts said in a news release.
