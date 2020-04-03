UTA students place as finalists in airport smart technology competition with wheelchair ordering app

A team of six students are developing a mobile app called WheelTrip to improve air travel transportation at airports for older adults and those with disabilities.
The team is one of three finalists in the Federal Aviation Administration's Smart Airport Challenge. According to the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, it challenges students to improve travel experience in and around airports through the use of smart technology.
The team chose to target older adults and those with disabilities for WheelTrip because their travel experience is an area that needs improvement, said Joanna Glover, graduate social work student. The team will use engineering and social work disciplines to develop the app.
WheelTrip, which is almost functioning, will allow users to request a wheelchair from either their home or while en route to the airport, Glover said. Users will scan their boarding pass and the app will display a map of the airport so they can track and navigate their route to the designated terminal in detail.
App users can also schedule wheelchair services to the airport they plan to land at beforehand so it’s available once they reach their destination.
Glover’s grandmother initially came to mind when she first received an email from one of her professors about the competition and WheelTrip.
“If she was still traveling as much as she did, this would be perfect for her because we were one of those families who would request wheelchairs,” Glover said.
Nikolai Drigal, team leader and graduate industrial engineering student, wanted to incorporate someone from the School of Social Work to better understand the target audience intended for the app.
When a person requests a wheelchair through the airline, Glover said there can be some miscommunication between airlines and third-party companies that provide the wheelchairs.
When she would travel with her grandmother, sometimes the airport did not have a wheelchair ready, although they had requested it — or the assistance was there but there was no wheelchair at their terminal, she said.
The role of WheelTrip is to help with that miscommunication.
Glover will use personal experience and knowledge from her major to help develop a layout for the app that is more user friendly for users, she said.
Drigal, who is also the backend engineer for the app, works with servers to help make communication between users and the app much easier, he said.
“One of the beautiful things about our app is it has an integrated [application programming interface] called FlightAware,” Drigal said. “Every 10 minutes it will let you know on the app if there's a gate change or if there's a flight delay.”
The integrated API would also let users communicate directly with the wheelchair services within the airport so users can tell them their exact location, he said. Another feature of the app is an ETA element.
Drigal was also responsible for putting the team together.
In addition to Drigal and Glover, there are four other students from the College of Engineering that are part of the team.
The team is advised by Jay Rosenberger, industrial engineering professor, director of research development in the Industrial, Manufacturing and Systems Engineering Department and interim director of the Center for Transportation Equity, Decisions and Dollars.
The experiences students are gaining through the project can be put on their resumes or used as a discussion topic when interviewing for graduate school or job positions, Rosenberger said.
He wants the team to win the Federal Aviation Administration’s Smart Airport Challenge, he said. However, it’s more important to him that the students receive the recognition they deserve for the hard work they’ve put toward WheelTrip.
“They've been the drivers behind this project,” Rosenberger said. “I haven't done as much as I anticipated I would be doing because they've taken such lead roles in this effort.”
The team has worked on WheelTrip since last fall and were initially flying out to Atlantic City, New Jersey, in May for the next part of the competition, but dates were moved to December due to the coronavirus, Glover said.
Despite this, Glover said overall it’s been a unique experience and she’s proud to be a part of the team.
“Even though we are vastly different as engineers and social workers — we can still come together and create such a unique concept that can benefit many people,” she said.
