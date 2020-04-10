UTA students on or near campus adjust to self-isolation

Computer science junior Gaurav Ajariwal said he recently took a walk around campus near the Business Building and the University Center.
“It looks very spooky, like a ghost town,” he said.
As of March 27, there are 203 students living on campus in residence halls and a total of 2,515 students at university apartments, according to a previous Shorthorn article.
UTA recommends that students living on campus follow the stay-at-home orders and exceptions issued by Tarrant County and state authorities, said Jeff Carlton, executive director of communications and media relations, in an email.
Carlton said the university continuously communicates with students through its COVID-19 website, regularly updated FAQs, social media and frequent university emails.
Ajariwal said one of the worst things about continuing to live on campus during the COVID-19 pandemic is the lack of social interaction.
“That’s just sad that people aren’t here anymore,” he said.
Spanish senior Rachel Purifoy said since she has a job near campus and her mom lives in Houston, she decided to stay at The Lofts at College Park because she felt safer.
“I just consider it my home,” she said. “Even though it's on campus, I still consider it like my own place.”
Purifoy said her day-to-day is nearly the same as before classes went online. Since she works overnights at McDonald’s as a shift manager, she typically didn’t spend her nights out anyways.
During the second week of the extended spring break, Ajariwal said he remembers a span of two or three days where he didn’t do much.
“I was lying on my bed and just sleeping, getting lazy,” he said.
In order to feel productive, Ajariwal said he made the resolution to read at least four books before the end of the semester. Being stuck in his room is sad, but it’s also a great time to learn new things, he said.
When he fails to find something to do in his room at Centennial Court apartments, Ajariwal said he will go for a drive or take an evening walk alone. Though he has his own car, he said many students still utilize the UTA shuttle services.
When he needs to restock, Ajariwal said he typically shops at Target or Kroger because Walmart seems too risky.
Ajariwal said his family in India is concerned about him being all alone and calls him every day. He said he hasn’t seen them since he went home for winter break.
One day when Ajariwal was on the phone with his family, he started coughing after eating ice cream and his family got worried.
Purifoy said having the majority of the university closed means she can’t study in the library. She used to spend a couple of hours there each weekday.
Having an area for studying has always helped her complete work, she said.
On her drive to work, Purifoy said she will sometimes drive through campus and occasionally see people walking, but not nearly the amount she would normally see.
“Sometimes I do see people with backpacks on and I’m like, ‘Where are they going? Nothing’s open,’” she said.
