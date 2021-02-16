UTA students find warmth, safety at the Commons as power outages and extreme weather continue

Members of the UTA community take refuge during a snow day Feb. 16 on the second floor of the Commons. The Commons and the University Center will be open 24 hours as warming facilities for those affected by power outages.

On Monday night when Arlington saw freezing temperatures and numerous power outages, the university announced that the Commons and University Center would open as warming facilities for UTA students, faculty and staff.

The Commons and UC will remain open 24 hours a day to assist those who have been affected by the power outages. Megan Hein, Maverick Dining marketing manager, said cots are also available in the Bluebonnet Ballroom as needed.

Early Tuesday morning, students wrapped themselves in blankets as they slept on the second floor of the Commons.

Computer science senior Smriti Shakya relocated to the Commons with her 13-week-old Great Pyrenees named Momo after leaving her University Village apartment because she had lost power.

Shakya said she and Momo arrived at about 6 a.m. Tuesday after their apartment became too cold, and her devices needed to be charged.

UTA students find warmth, safety at the Commons as power outages and extreme weather continue

Computer science senior Smriti Shakya feeds Momo, a 13-week-old Great Pyrenees, while escaping freezing temperatures Feb. 16 at the Commons. Shakya said she and her roommate left their apartment at University Village to charge their devices.

By the afternoon, about one hundred students filled the Commons, with many seated on the floor near electric outlets to charge their phones and laptops.

Nursing freshman Jordan Bandy arrived at the Commons around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning after she lost Wi-Fi and cell phone service at her West Hall dorm.

“My phone data wasn’t working, so I just really couldn't be in contact with anything,” Bandy said.

She said she didn’t lose power at West Hall but has been without the internet since Monday morning.

After a brief return to West Hall, Bandy was back at the Commons on Tuesday afternoon to work on homework.

Bandy planned to stay for a majority of the day to work and eat before heading back to her room.

Hein said Maverick Café will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. for in-person dining, serving hot meals, including entree and sides.

Bandy said many of her professors have been understanding because they have lost power as well. They have also been willing to give extensions on homework.

All classes, both online and in-person, have been canceled through Friday.

UTA students find warmth, safety at the Commons as power outages and extreme weather continue

Students sleep while escaping freezing temperatures and power outages Feb. 16 at the Commons. The building has been designated as a warming facility for the UTA community who lost power during the extreme winter weather. 

Exercise science junior Kayla Christian said her professors have been reasonable given the circumstances.

“Most of them have pushed back assignments and tests because of weather and Wi-Fi,” she said.

She said she relocated to the Commons to work on homework after losing Wi-Fi at West Hall.

Currently, there is no set maximum capacity for the UC and the Commons, but COVID-19 safety protocols will dictate spacing in the buildings, Hein said.

The university is taking a day-by-day approach to evaluate how long the warming centers will be open.

Photographer Peyton C. North contributed to this article.

@elias_valverde

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments