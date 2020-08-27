Students arrived on campus Wednesday wearing face masks in preparation for their first in-person classes of the semester.
The university closed its campus in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and students finished their semester online. Now with fewer students on campus, some noted the difference in their first day back at UTA.
Voice performance junior David Mejia said it’s tricky to maneuver his music-related courses online when performances normally take place in person with an audience. Half of his classes are hybrid with in-person and online components.
“We’re having to do basically everything that we’re supposed to do as performers but with masks on, which is kind of restraining,” Mejia said.
He said it was nice that everyone in his classes was supportive and trying to make the best of the current situation. It made him feel that the college really cared about them.
For Mejia, the free masks provided by the university and access to hand sanitizer makes him feel safe on campus.
Undeclared freshman Liam McRee said that his first day was incredible. The specific image of college he had was not affected by the COVID-19 changes.
“I really like life here on campus,” McRee said.
McRee said it’s strengthening to adapt to anything life throws at him. It strengthens him emotionally, physically, and teaches him to toughen up.
“I think it will be difficult, but that’s why we’re here,” he said. “To face reality [and] the difficulties of life.”
Students were greeted by visual reminders that they were attending school in the COVID-19 era.
Stickers that read “Do Not Sit Here” have been placed on seats and chairs around the University Center to promote the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines of six feet.
Campus dining options such as Chick-fil-A and Starbucks have designated stickers plastered on the ground to mark where students should stand in line. Students have the option of picking up their food through the Grubhub app to avoid waiting in line.
The University Center Palo Duro Lounge and other lounging areas that usually have multiple seats for students to relax have been reduced to a small number of well-spaced tables and chairs to avoid overcrowding.
Only the library’s first and second floor is available to students. Library staff monitored the flow of students since the building’s maximum capacity is set at 200 students.
The Maverick Activities Center has also undergone changes to adapt to the campus’s new normal, finding ways to accommodate students' safety.
Students in the Fitness Center were told to exit the area after their reserved hour of workouts so staff members could wipe down the equipment with disinfectant spray.
MAC building manager Nathaniel Steadman said the flow of traffic to the Fitness Center has not slowed since it reopened.
“We’re actually hoping that it will start kind of evening out a little bit after people realize that at night, it’s a lot busier,” Steadman said.
Student staff members are cleaning more and monitoring to make sure classes are following procedures, he said.
“It’s been a big change, but I think for most of the staff it’s welcome because we weren’t able to work for about five months,” Steadman said.
