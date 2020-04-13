Amid the coronavirus outbreak, 2020 U.S. presidential candidates will focus on how the federal government should respond to COVID-19 and get the country back on its feet, said Brent Boyea, political science associate professor.
“It’s just a big issue, and the whole country is affected by it. And until it is resolved or we see a significant improvement, it’s going to be the focus of both [political] parties,” Boyea said.
Sen. Bernie Sanders suspended his 2020 presidential campaign Wednesday by saying he could not in good conscience lead a campaign during the current pandemic.
Following that announcement, Sanders endorsed Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Monday.
Sanders said he will remain on the ballot for all remaining states to continue gathering delegates to influence the Democratic National Convention while Biden is the lead nominee.
Boyea said it was logical for Sanders to suspend his campaign since gaining numbers in polling and delegates would be difficult going forward as the coronavirus has people focused on other issues.
“It’s a time period in which people want to be reassured,” political science professor Thomas Marshall said.
That role for reassurance is more in President Donald Trump’s court as his reelection will depend on how soon the coronavirus gets manageable and the economy recovers, Marshall said.
While the country is divided on reelecting Trump, Marshall said there is not much excitement behind Biden. Marshall said Biden at the moment is off the country’s radar.
Political science sophomore Valerie Johnson said she dedicated a lot of time to Sanders’ campaign, and she had high hopes that he would win the nomination.
While Biden does not represent the values she looks for in the Democratic candidates, Democratic voters just want to replace Trump, Johnson said.
Accounting sophomore Reese Surles said Trump is doing well during his campaign and has acted with transparency on COVID-19 updates.
The urgency Trump has pushed to get the country recovered from COVID-19 and his transparency will stand out to voters, Surles said.
