UTA students, faculty discuss environmental implications of lowered emission levels due to COVID-19

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, emission levels in North Texas have dropped significantly due to less driving and fewer emissions coming from tailpipes, said Gennadii Prykhodko, earth and environmental science graduate student.
According to the World Health Organization, nine out of 10 people breathe air containing high levels of pollutants.
Prykhodko said the North Central Texas Council of Governments has also seen an overall 2% reduction in electricity consumption between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
Economic slowdowns are kind of proportional to the reduction in emissions, said Josh Pulcinella, environmental science graduate student. During a big economic slowdown, the global domestic product drops and so do carbon dioxide emissions.
“Reduction in driving will reduce the amount of volatile organic compounds and nitrous oxide compounds that cause ozone pollution,” Pulcinella said.
Poor air quality affects people with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and conditions like emphysema the most, he said. People can develop cardiovascular and heart disease, asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease from long-term exposure to fine particulates in the air.
Hyeong-Moo Shin, earth and environmental science assistant professor, said in an email he expects the U.S. will see similar improvements because a large portion of common air pollutants is driven by transportation.
Self-quarantines and government-enforced shelter-in-place orders have resulted in reduced use of transportation, which is a major source of air pollutants and other greenhouse gas emissions, Shin said.
Decreased tourism will help improve the environment because waste treatment and disposal are often major, long-term environmental problems in the tourism industry, Shin said. These effects are already being seen in Italy and China.
Pulcinella said tourism is linked with air travel, and air travel is one of the biggest emitters of greenhouse gases and other pollutants.
Prykhodko said he hopes this is an opportunity for people to understand how much of an impact human activities have on the environment.
“As bad as our situation is, it is also a good opportunity to gather data and leverage that data to build a case for the environment,” he said.
