Students have complained that an introductory business statistics course added in Fall 2019, introductory statistics for business analytics, is almost identical to the upper-level business statistics course, business statistics I.
Cristobal Trujillo, history and economics senior, said he is essentially taking the same class twice.
Fernando Jaramillo, College of Business students and programs associate dean, said introductory statistics for business analytics was created by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, and UTA is required to add the class to the students’ catalog.
“All these decisions were made by faculty, by the department and all of the instructors of these classes with the best interest of the students in mind,” Jaramillo said.
Students have the option to take higher-level business statistics classes if they feel they have the understanding of business statistics I, he said.
Alan Cannon, information systems and operations management associate professor, created the course content for introductory statistics for business analytics based on the guidelines from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
The guidelines were identical to the existing statistics class, business statistics I, he said.
When creating the new class, the administration knew that some students were going to end up taking the same material twice, Cannon said.
As students enter UTA under the new catalog, business statistics I will eventually become more advanced, but the transition will take several years, he said.
Until the classes transition, Jaramillo said the two courses will have content overlap. Over time the overlap will be less substantial because students on the old catalog aren’t required to take introductory statistics for business analytics, he said.
Kay-Yut Chen, information systems and operations management professor, represents UTA in the business administration and management field of study advisory committee for the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board. The committee recommended the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board add the introductory statistics course, which they eventually did, he said.
The committee decided that students need a stronger background in statistics before graduation because statistics knowledge has become more important for prospective employers, he said. The decision affected all public higher education institutions in Texas, including two-year and four-year institutions.
The class was added so that students would get exposure to statistics earlier, Chen said. This way if a student attends a two-year college, they still have knowledge of statistics when they graduate.
“More statistics, more skills related to how to look at numbers and data in this modern world, is going to be beneficial to students,” Chen said.
@spencerbrewer
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.