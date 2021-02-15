UTA students enjoy snow day as campus closes due to winter weather

A campus closed due to freezing temperatures proved to be a winter playground for students stuck on campus Sunday. Clad in parkas, beanies and thick gloves, students left their dorms and apartments to wander the UTA snowscape.
Gurvir Singh, computer science graduate student and Mumbai, India native, said his hometown is warm year-round, so he has never seen snow before.
Caught without a warm enough jacket, Singh said he had to buy a new hoodie to prepare for the cold weather.
The Metroplex is seeing these abnormally cold temperatures and winter weather because Arctic air spilled down into the U.S.
All of Texas will see below freezing temperatures this week, said Sarah Barnes, National Weather Service meteorologist.
“It looks like we could see anywhere from about 4 to 6 inches of snow in the Arlington area,” Barnes said. “It’ll just kind of depend on where the heavier bands of snow managed to set up.”
Texas has had big snow events like this in the past, most notably back in 2011.
“It doesn’t happen here frequently because we always manage to kinda be on the cusp of either not having winter weather or having winter weather,” Barnes said. “It's definitely not normal for us.”
Biology sophomore Anjali Himali spent the snowy afternoon with friends building miniature snowmen made to look like they were riding the spirit horses around campus.
The group built three snowmen on the spirit horses named “Harmony,” “Dynamic” and “Lasting Imprint” before placing one on “Triumph” at the Central Library mall.
“It’s something to do,” Himali said. “It brings the spirit of UTA here.”
Himali said the last time she remembers seeing snow fall like this, she was in eighth grade.
Psychology sophomore Andres Lojero and bioengineering sophomore Andrew Holtz trekked to the top of West Campus Parking Garage to sled down one of the snow-covered ramps.
The pair took turns on a repurposed skateboard deck that Holtz had modified for the snow by removing the wheels and taping plastic wrap to the bottom.
Lojero said as a San Francisco native, this is his first experience with snow.
“Honestly, I’ll probably remember this for the rest of my life,” he said.
Physics freshman Eric Garcia and nursing freshman Amy Keohavong carried a makeshift sled fashioned from a tub and some rope around campus questing for inclines, patches of ice and slippery snow.
The access ramps leading to the bridge that crosses over South Cooper Street proved steep enough for an afternoon of high-speed recreation.
Coming from New Mexico, where it’s usually hot and dry, Garcia said seeing snow like this in Texas is a new experience.
Nursing freshman Jena Frazier and her friends had some creative fun during the snow.
The group of four had makeshift sleds and attempted to slide down the Park South parking garage ramp from the fifth level. They struggled to find slippery spots because snow was too thick so they decided to use a belt to pull each other.
“It’s pretty ratchet, but it works,” she said. “We found the cardboard to be the most effective.”
The group said they were surprised with how much snow there actually was and the fact that it accumulated.
Frazier said they don’t really have concerns with the amount of snow and ice on the road going forward because they can just stay inside, but they are concerned for the people that have to drive.
Although the snow can be fun to play in, the roads are dangerous.
Due to the ultra frigid temperatures and precipitation, roads will likely ice despite treatment efforts, said Val Lopez, Texas Department of Transportation public information officer, in an email.
Lopez said residents should stay home to be safe. If travel cannot be postponed or avoided, it is recommended that motorists reduce speed, allow for extra space between other vehicles, and stay aware of weather conditions as they can change rapidly.
Photographer Nicholas Badeaux contributed to this article.
