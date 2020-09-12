More than 100 UTA students volunteered for Super Service Saturday while taking precautionary measures due to COVID-19.
Volunteers collaborated with local organizations such as Sarah’s Bag Ladies, Mission Arlington and Friends of the O.S. Gray Natural Area park to complete charity work at their respective locations. The Maverick Stampede event was organized by Student Affairs and the Follett Student Leadership Center.
The virtual event started with a livestream broadcasted to each site. Prince Nyadu, a social work graduate student, welcomed volunteers and gave instructions to site leaders, informing them about strict social distancing guidelines for every site.
Kevin Donovon, president of Friends of O.S. Gray Natural Area, said he appreciated the students that were refreshing a mulch trail. Volunteers at the site wore masks and maintained social distance.
Nursing junior Tarayja White and one of the site leaders stacked mulch on wheelbarrows before wheeling them around the park to create trails. Despite COVID-19, it's important to volunteer for the community, she said.
Nyadu, who helped coordinate Super Service Saturday, directed students to their responsibilities and locations. Nyadu was excited about the number of people that showed up Saturday morning.
“A lot of these agencies around the Arlington community have had their numbers go down in terms of volunteers because of COVID,” he said.
Student development specialist Jewlz Davis was a site leader at the University Center where volunteers assisted Sarah’s Bag Ladies in organizing bags. He said a larger number of people would usually assist the organization, but a smaller group worked out better this year.
“With a smaller number of people and smaller groups, we’re able to really be a part of the volunteer experience.”
