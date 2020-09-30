UTA students can now file for campus elections

Biochemistry freshman Priscilla Musa votes during the fall 2017 campus elections in The Gallery in the University Center.

Students can start filing for on-campus elections until Oct. 7.

Open positions include Homecoming king, Homecoming queen, Student Service Allocation Committee representatives, student senators and UTA ambassadors, Chief Justice Akram Abbadi said. Students can file for more than one position, and they can campaign virtually, he said.

Interested students can go to uta.edu/elections to file for a position, Abbadi said.

Filing cost for each position is $10, Abbadi said.

“If you filed [Monday] or if you file Monday October 5th and you attend one of the candidate meetings, then you get reimbursed,” Abbadi said. The candidate meetings are scheduled for Oct. 12, Oct. 13 and Oct. 14.

The winners for Student Service Allocation Committee representatives, UTA ambassadors and student senators will be announced Oct. 30, Abbadi said.

He said he’s not sure when the winners for king and queen will be announced since Homecoming celebrations were postponed until a later date.

Voting for campus elections runs from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, Abbadi said.

“Filing and running in campus elections is a great way to not only serve and represent and support the Student Body, but it is also a great way to get to know more people,” Abbadi said.

