UTA students bought into GameStop stock as it went viral

Over the past several weeks, GameStop stocks have gone viral, and several UTA students have bought in.
Mechanical engineering sophomore Jacob Banda lost almost $1,000 on GameStop (GME) stock, having bought while the shares were near their peak. At their height, GME shares were priced at $483 a share.
The GameStop stock went viral after users on a subreddit called r/wallstreetbets began posting about it. According to The Wall Street Journal, GameStop shares rose by 500% between Jan. 25 and Jan. 29, and other viral stocks like AMC rose as well. The hedge funds on the other side of these bets lost billions according to The Wall Street Journal. As of Feb. 8, GME has since dropped to about $60 a share, and experts say recent volatility may cause more regulation of the stock market in the future. However, several UTA students are still holding the stock.
Philosophy junior Adrian Lopez said he bought three shares at about $40 each. Now, he’s decided to hold the stock.
“We can squeeze out these hedge funds and just destroy them,” Lopez said. “That’s the whole point of the hold. I would sell because I’m up right now but, as long as I can hold, it’s like a ‘f*ck you.’”
Hedge funds are pooled funds managed by an investment company. They employ a number of different long-term and short-term strategies for profit, with typically large required investment minimums that result in little to no involvement of retail investors.
Retail investors are small, individual investors such as the general public who commit capital from their personal account rather than on behalf of a company.
Many Reddit users believed that if they purchase enough stock they could perform a short squeeze on hedge funds shorting GME, Lopez said. According to MarketWatch, shorting a stock, or short-selling, is when an investor borrows a stock and sells it, then buys it back later at a lower price to return to the lender at a lower price, pocketing the difference. A short squeeze is when rising prices prompt investors who had shorted to buy back shares to cut losses, pushing a stock higher, according to The Wall Street Journal.
Lopez, 19, only seriously began trading about two years ago, he said. When online conversations about GME started circling last month, Lopez became interested.
“It’s the herd mentality man, you have to stand together,” Lopez said.
Banda said a leading factor for him purchasing GME stock was contributing to hedge funds losses.
Finance associate professor David Rakowski said it’s hard to tell if what happened is actually a short squeeze. There was a brief time when it looked like it, but it’s also possible retail investors just got lucky.
There is likely nothing positive for GME in the long term, and many retail investors will probably end up losing a lot of money. Exotic strategies like the short squeeze don’t work for the majority of investors, Rakowski said.
It’s difficult for short term traders to come out on top of long term investors, and the overwhelming academic evidence shows retail investors trade too much, he said. If retail investors want to make meaningful gains, they need to invest long term.
But Lopez thinks the events over the past several weeks are just the beginning.
“The fact that the community had such a large impact these past few weeks, I think more people are going to try to do this type of thing,” Lopez said.
@spencerbrewer10
@thevninr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.