UTA student senate starts semester with resolutions on COVID-19 testing, private study spaces

Two new resolutions were introduced at the first student senate meeting Tuesday night in front of new and returning senators.
Resolutions “Out of Space” and “COVID Test to Go” were sponsored and will be researched and discussed in committees before they are voted on.
Resolutions are documents requesting change or expressing an opinion. Any student can write a resolution, but it must be sponsored by a senator or a graduate student senate voting member.
“Out of Space” recognizes that it can be difficult for students to find private testing and study spaces — which are necessary for classes that utilize the lockdown browser for exams — on campus. The resolution aims to create single-student study rooms in new academic buildings or convert old workspaces in existing buildings.
“COVID Test to Go” would provide COVID-19 testing kits in vending machines on campus. These kits would give students another option for getting tested. The resolution states that students would leave a swab sample in bins, to be picked up once a week by a diagnostics lab.
One resolution from the fall semester is still being discussed in committee. “Adulting 101” is a resolution that aims to create an elective course to inform students about loans, insurance, credit, banking, taxes and more.
When the committees assigned to each resolution conclude their research, they will be brought to the senate to be voted on for approval.
