UTA student’s thesis project allows artists to express their experiences with homelessness

Landscape architecture graduate Ángeles Margarida sought to raise awareness on homelessness through her thesis project.
Margarida created a temporary art installation in Dallas. The final product was displayed for a week in Dallas' Main Street Garden in April.
“I wanted to work with a community,” she said. “I wanted to do something related to social issues.”
Her desire to contribute came after studying abroad in Tanzania in 2019. That experience influenced her thesis project.
Having lived in Dallas for about eight years, she noticed the large homeless population.
“I wanted to tackle that topic somehow through the landscape,” she said.
Margarida’s desire to serve, along with inspiration from the Black Lives Matter murals created last summer, led her to create a temporary installation where artists who have experienced homelessness could share their story through painting.
She collaborated with five artists who had experienced homelessness and The Stewpot, a Dallas homeless shelter that has a long-standing art program.
The Stewpot has participated in public art in the past, said Betty Heckman, The Stewpot art program director. Artists from The Stewpot helped paint the entryway pillars of the gateway in Deep Ellum 10 years ago.
“So that's a lot of fun to see,” Heckman said.
Heckman said being able to show your work in a public space brings a lot of pride and ownership.
“To be able to tell their story, whether through an abstract piece or a literal piece,” she said. “That's a great sign of growth.”
Margarida also received help from UTA FabLab. She had used it for other projects but never for something this big, she said.
Margarida’s project was larger and more ambitious than a lot of the things the FabLab has made, FabLab Librarian Morgan Chivers said. But helping students with their thesis or dissertation is not new. Chivers said Margarida’s project is the largest one the FabLab has facilitated to date.
The project came together over a few weeks.
Chivers encourages students to make use of the FabLab earlier in their college career.
“Get involved with making projects all along the way because we’re here for it at every level, and it will only help us empower you to get involved earlier,” he said.
