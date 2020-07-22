UTA Student Publications appoints new director

After two rounds of candidates and a months-long national selection process, Student Publications has found its new director in Will Parchman.
Parchman is an alumnus of Baylor University’s journalism program and has written for institutions like The Athletic, Major League Soccer and Seattle Sounders FC.
Most recently, he has turned his focus to leadership development and sales training.
“I’ve kind of been on both sides of the aisle,” Parchman said. “I’ve been, y’know, in the journalism world for the past decade but also kind of on the corporate side as well building organizations and building successful teams.”
Student Publications houses The Shorthorn and its affiliated advertising and marketing teams, as well as a Creative Services team, which has been put on pause until the director search could be completed.
The position has been vacant since the department’s previous director, Beth Francesco, bid farewell in July 2019. The Division of Student Affairs worked with a handpicked selection committee throughout the duration of the interview and hiring process, which began before the university transitioned to working from home.
As the new head of Student Publications, Parchman said he hopes The Shorthorn and the department as a whole can provide some much-needed peace of mind that might be hard to come by in these difficult times.
“Now more than ever, we are kind of that voice helping people to really kind of claim some level of certainty in an era where that’s just not really available,” he said.
Reese Oxner, alumnus and former Shorthorn editor in chief, said much has changed since the publication was founded more than a century ago, but the director’s goal is to help prepare student employees to produce strong work even after they’ve graduated.
“We’ve evolved a lot through print and digital; our products change, but really, our mission has relatively stayed the same," Oxner said. "And so when you’re in that director position, your goal is to facilitate.”
Molly Albart, assistant vice president for Student Affairs, said she liked Parchman for his calm and reflective approach to problem solving, as well as the experience he brings “from the outside in.”
“We look for our director team to be leaders not only in the division, but also on campus,” Albart said. “So he will need to build relationships across campus with important partners such as the Department of [Communication], working with faculty and getting to know them and then exploring new ways to collaborate in that area.”
Albart also mentioned the need to collaborate with University Advancement and other directors in the Division of Student Affairs to share perspective and insight, as the positions work together closely.
Internally, Parchman will collaborate alongside professional staff responsible for guiding the production of editorial content, generating revenue and promoting the print and digital products.
Oxner said The Shorthorn prides itself on a robust training program, much of which occurs over the span of a week-long orientation consisting of professional speakers, informational sessions and hands-on exercises.
All that developmental programming takes planning, Oxner said, and the responsibility has historically fallen on a collaborative relationship between the director, news adviser Laurie Fox and advertising manager Tammy Skrehart.
Parchman acknowledges there are some unusual hurdles to cross as the fall semester gets started but said if anyone is prepared to work remotely, it’s journalists.
The university has recommended several precautionary measures to encourage social distancing in accordance with its Campus Repopulation Plan, including staggering arrival and departure times for employees, alternating staff scheduling days, and working remotely when possible.
However Parchman said the nature of journalism lends itself well to adaptability and remote operation. Above all, he believes in the work as a tool for telling stories, and said that can be done from anywhere.
“Those stories are life-changing not just for the people that experience them, but for the people that get to read them,” he said. “So I think any time that a journalist is really able to understand the power of their words, it helps them wield those words more responsibly and create really compelling, passionate stories.”
