Improve the UTA Student Experience
Vote yes on The Student Life and Community Initiative
Planned improvements to the University Center, which are based on input and feedback from the UTA student community, will update our well-loved campus hub with an open, modern, sustainable design that’s singularly focused on better serving our students.There’s an exciting development coming to the UTA campus — and you have the opportunity to be part of it. Join us in building a better student experience through the New University Center Project.
The outside of the University Center will receive a facelift so the building will match the modern aesthetics of its most recent additions, the Lockheed Martin Career Development Center, and the north entry. This continuation of the outside stone on the northeast entry will give the entire building a cohesive, modernized appearance.
On the inside, an open floor-plan concept will allow natural light to flow through all three levels of the building. It also will improve wayfinding. While the current layout of the UC is somewhat maze-like, the new design will feature a central space with facilities branching out from it, allowing easier navigation for building visitors.
A new dedicated resource center for student organizations and student-focused services will be prominently featured within the building. The updates will also increase the number of student lounges and meeting spaces; enhance dining options and features to include outdoor decks and patios; and improve technology and infrastructure.
With more room allotted for all facets of student life, the building will give Mavericks plenty of space to focus on their goals, get work done, and recharge between classes.
To make this happen, you need to vote yes on The Student Life and Community Initiative. The increase in student fees won’t take effect until 2026, when the updates are completed. If approved, the project will start in fall 2023.