UTA Student Government discusses its roles, responsibilities during virtual Greet Your Government event

Student Government hosted its first virtual Greet Your Government event for students to talk to representatives and ask questions about joining the organization Wednesday.
Small groups of Student Government members presented information about the executive, judicial and legislative branches.
The legislative branch is responsible for writing, researching and voting on resolutions. The executive branch is responsible for the government's daily operations. The judicial branch settles disputes between branches, manages the Program Assistance Fund and coordinates campus elections.
Students jumped in and out of various sessions with questions and comments.
Tony Pham, Student Affairs Committee chair, led the first session, which detailed the legislative branch. He answered questions about running for a senator position and encouraged students to write resolutions for the senate to consider.
Students can submit a resolution by filling out a form on the student government website.
Pham said the senate, which makes up the legislative branch, has four committees within it that research resolutions and decide whether or not to present the information at a general body meeting for consideration.
Chief of staff Corrina Sullivan introduced the executive branch and moderated conversations between curious students and elected student government members.
Sullivan said students should know the government has various branches that accomplish different tasks, including making legislative changes on campus, focusing on outreach and increasing engagement at campus events.
She called on members of various executive branch committees — including the External Relations and Legislative Relations committees — to describe their experiences, their purpose, the process of joining and the differences between committees.
David Nguyen, External Relations Committee chair, said his committee focuses on forgien affairs and community outreach programs. The Legislative Relations Committee encourages student civic engagement in local, state and national politics.
Sullivan said whether it’s attending virtual events, filing to start a campaign or writing a resolution, the Student Government listens to and advocates for students.
“We’re here to help students even though we’re virtual,” she said. “That's really the core value that we all have.”
