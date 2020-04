UTA Student Government announces results for first digital campus elections

is accepting applications for summer & fall• Writing and editing • Photo and design• Ad sales and marketing • Support staffGet more information during our virtual job fairs: Facebook.com/TheShorthorn , Tues., Apr. 21, 1 – 2 p.m. Instagram.com/UTAShorthorn , Wed., Apr. 22, 4 – 5 p.m.Apply online & view job descriptions at www.theshorthorn.com/jobs Current UTA students enrolled in at least six credit hours during the semester of employment and in good academic standing are eligible to apply for these paid positions.