UTA Student Government announces results for first digital campus elections

Student Body President Blaize LaFleu

Blaize LaFleur, Student Body president-elect, said she is proud to become one of the few African American Student Body presidents UTA has had in years.

Student Government announced results for campus elections through Instagram Live, and candidates learned the results from the comfort of their homes Friday.

UTA students elected the Student Body president and vice president, Student Senate, Mr. and Ms. UTA and UTA Ambassadors virtually. This was the first time campus elections were held online, because of COVID-19.

Ms. UTA Mimi Vu

LaFleur, who held the position of Special Affairs chairperson in Student Government, said she will focus on training to quickly transition into her term as president.

“Oh, my heart is still pumping. I honestly didn’t think that I would get it,” said newly-elected Ms. UTA Thienthanh-Mimi Vu regarding the announcement.

The Chinese and political science junior said while promoting UTA spirit amid COVID-19 will be a challenge, she hopes to find the best way to connect with students in spite of it.

Arafaa Khan, Student Body Vice President

Industrial engineering sophomore Arafaa Khan represented herself as the face of international students during her campaign. Khan is the newly-elected Student Body vice president.

Mr. UTA Xavien Johns

Khan said she hopes to work on more resources being accessible to students during times like the COVID-19 pandemic and throughout the school year.

Marketing sophomore Xavien Johns was announced as the newly-elected Mr. UTA. Johns said he is happy for the opportunity to represent UTA.

“I want to make sure that the student body feels that this is our year and not just my year,” he said.

