UTA student contracts COVID-19, university confirms

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. The Tarrant County Public Health department’s lab now has the capability to test for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

 Courtesy: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

This story is developing.

A UTA student has been infected with COVID-19, according to an Office of the President email on Saturday morning.

The university is working closely with Tarrant County health officials and assisting in identifying anyone who may have had contact with the individual. The email did not give details about the student or how they became infected with the virus. 

This comes after UTA extended spring break by a week in response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday. Classes will resume March 23 and transition online until further notice.

On Friday, Tarrant County declared a local state of disaster and announced the discovery of a second and third presumptive positive case of coronavirus in the county. It is not yet clear if the UTA student is an additional case or part of the ones previously reported.

As of Saturday morning, there are over 2,000 cases in the U.S., according to data retrieved from Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. This includes about 50 deaths and at least 12 recoveries.

Arlington declared a local state of disaster Friday on the heels of Gov. Greg Abbott declaring a state disaster for all Texas counties, and President Donald Trump declaring the coronavirus outbreak a national emergency.

@Brian_L8

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu

Like our work? Don’t steal it! Share the link or email us for information on how to get permission to use our content. Click here to report an accessibility issue or call (817) 272-3188.
Load comments