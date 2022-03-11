UTA spring break campus hours

Between March 14 and 20, UTA will be on spring break, and a few services will remain open for students on or near campus. 

COVID-19 testing  

Testing will be available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday to Friday in the Carlisle Suite. 

Central Library 

The Central Library will adjust from its 24-hour service and operate 7 to 2 a.m. from Monday to Thursday, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to the regular 24-hours on Sunday.

Maverick Activities Center

The MAC will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from noon to midnight on March 20.

Lockheed Martin Career Development Center

The Lockheed Martin Career Development Center will operate at regular hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Maverick Dining  

The Market will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 12, 13 and 19, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 14 through 18 and from 3 to 10:30 p.m. on March 20. 

Monday through Friday, Starbucks will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Subway will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 

Connection Café will be open from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. 

The Commons 

The Commons will be closed beginning midnight March 11 and reopen 11 a.m. March 20.

Health Services 

Health Services will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

