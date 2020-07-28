UTA has spent over half a million dollars on campus adjustments related to COVID-19 in preparation for its fall semester reopening.
As of July 20, the university spent around $523,200 on signage, personal protective equipment and safety features including contactless faucets, door foot pulls and plexiglass, chief communications officer Joe Carpenter said in an email. These numbers are subject to change as they are ongoing.
The funds come from the university’s reserves along with expected reimbursements from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the UT System, said Jeff Carlton, executive director of communications and media relations, in an email.
Signage to be posted in public spaces and restrooms, including reminders to practice social distancing, proper hygiene practices and the mandatory mask policy, have totaled to $56,000.
Around $280,000 has been used for personal protective equipment including masks, safety glasses, gloves, Tyvek body coverings and vests. Masks will be available at the University Center information desk and Central Library for students, faculty and staff.
While there are some faucets that have not yet been converted to contactless, Carlton said the goal is to convert all faucets on campus before the start of the fall term. Converting faucets to contactless will cost around $159,000.
UTA’s Facilities Management team focused on high use restrooms when installing door foot pulls, Carlton said. The door foot pulls cost around $13,200 to install.
The university also installed plexiglass in areas of the campus where transactional interactions occur, such as the Maverick Activities Center, the University Center, the College of Business, the College of Engineering, the Division of Student Affairs and the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs. The plexiglass cost around $15,000.
This total does not account for COVID-19 testing, which will be determined once testing is fully implemented in the fall, Carlton said.
