UTA shatters first-year enrollment records again

UTA saw record enrollment numbers again after over two years of the pandemic affecting in-person university life.
UTA’s fall 2022 estimated enrollment total is 40,990 students, according to data obtained by The Shorthorn. These numbers reflect the largest first-time-in-college class for the sixth year in a row.
This semester’s estimated incoming class is 7% larger than last year’s, with 4,463 students.
“This is really a remarkable period of growth,” said Troy Johnson, vice president for Enrollment Management. “That happens first and foremost because of great academic programs that have great reputations. Students and families, whether they’re [first time in college students] or doctoral students, see UTA as a destination place.”
Biology freshman Claire Condron said she chose UTA because of its programs’ opportunities.
“I was like, ‘Well, this could benefit me in the future because I want to become a pediatrician,’” Condron said. “I need to go to a university that I know I’m going to get a good education in, so I can use those skills to go to a good medical school and obviously have a good career.”
Currently, 5,411 international students are on campus, Johnson said, with China and India being the top nationality and engineering as the most popular program.
“Especially in the Indian subcontinent, studying science and engineering in America is a coveted kind of thing, so our programs are often sought out,” he said.
Condron said she thinks UTA’s diversity makes it unique. She came from a small town, and coming to the university almost gave her culture shock.
“You can learn from other people about their backgrounds and how that affected [them],” she said.
The two colleges with the highest enrollment numbers this fall semester were the College of Nursing and Health Innovation, with preliminary numbers of 11,522, and the College of Engineering, with preliminary numbers of 9,502.
Computer science freshman Jason Echeverria said he heard UTA’s overall engineering program was esteemed and hopes to widen his opportunities by learning more about the broader career field.
Johnson said the university has seen lower enrollment in its online nursing program following COVID-19’s impact on the job market and a general weariness in health care workers, but this trend isn’t unique to UTA.
“They’ve been working a lot,” he said.
There’s been a substantial, targeted effort to recruit students by increasing the university’s social media presence and search engine optimization as well as more traditional recruitment methods like campus tours, Johnson said.
“One of the things that draws many students here is the promise for a great job and career,” he said. “We try to provide internship opportunities, lab research opportunities, real-life connections with nonprofits, with education, with companies, so that the students when they graduate aren’t wondering what they’re going to do. They already have a path.”
Echeverria said UTA’s community drew him in.
“I haven’t had any problems going in anywhere, fitting in anywhere. I felt welcomed from the first day,” he said.
@WolfIsaly
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.