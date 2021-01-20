UTA sets its agenda for the 87th Texas Legislative session

Following the 87th Texas Legislature’s commencement Jan. 12, UTA seeks to maintain funding in an uncertain and competitive session clouded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
UTA’s Government Relations office serves as the primary liaison between the university and all local and state elected bodies on issues such as budget, research funding and higher education policies.
For the state legislative session, the office has started getting interim President Teik Lim to meet virtually with legislative members and bill authors to represent UTA and voice concerns based on their agenda.
The office’s team also keeps in touch with legislative members, the UT System and the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board regularly, said Jeff Jeter, Vice President of Government Relations. This keeps UTA in the legislative conversation and allows them to offer insights for potential policies and outcomes.
The office’s main concern every legislative session is UTA’s portion of the state budget.
The state funds about 15% to 20% of UTA’s budget.
The state allocated about $140.8 million per year to UTA in 2020-2021. But a roughly $11.2 million budget cut happened in May 2020 due to the pandemic.
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released the biennial revenue estimate for the state on Jan. 11, showing that Texas is projected to have $112.5 billion in revenue available for general-purpose spending during the 2022-2023 biennium. The estimate showed a 0.4% decrease from funds for the 2020-2021 biennium, a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Budget planners use this estimate as a reference to set the next two-year budget.
“The forecast, however, remains clouded with uncertainty,” Hegar said in a press release on Jan. 11. State revenue could shift widely through the end of 2023 fiscal year as Texas continues to inoculate its citizens against the COVID-19 virus. In an interview with The Texas Tribune on Jan. 14, Hegar said his office will continue to make monthly budget adjustments as necessary.
The biennial revenue estimate is the first step of the long process to budget allocation, which will be decided through the rest of the session, said Bogan Pollock, UTA Government Relations’ director of public policy, in an email. UTA will not know its share until final budget passage, which likely falls around May. Last session’s state budget was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott on June 15, 2019.
UTA is not expecting any cut or gain in funding for its next two-year budget, Jeter said. The university expects to maintain steady funding.
But UTA’s effort for an adequate budget this session may be harder than before.
Political science professor Thomas Marshall said higher education institutions are competing against skillful groups like the K-12 education system, who have more active faculty and “are very good at getting what they want.”
“There are huge demands for funding from cities and public school districts, which are well-organized and ferocious and in terrible financial shape right now,” Marshall said.
Budget deficit, economic uncertainty and the health care crisis are going to cause state and local agencies to push hard for whatever money is available, he said.
“This is gonna be one of those brutal, brutal legislatures, where getting what you got in the past may look pretty good,” he said.
UTA’s other priorities include the maintenance of investment in grants and financial aid programs and the continued funding of the Texas Nursing Shortage Reduction Program.
UTA also made a $9 million request for the biennium to restore the losses that the university had suffered because of the pandemic and is seeking funding to expand the Rural Hospital Outreach Program into the new Center for Rural Health and Nursing.
The latter funding would improve health care services in rural communities and build telemedicine resources. It aims to recruit and train rural residents to become health care workers. Pollock said such funding for UTA would make significant contributions to the rural Texas health care workforce, which will be vital to prepare for future pandemics.
Texas leads the nation in rural hospital closures, according to the Texas Organization of Rural & Community Hospitals. And as vaccine distribution is in progress, many rural hospitals hadn’t received doses as of Jan. 8, according to The Texas Tribune.
Other education bills introduced include scholarships for certain first-generation students and modifications to on-campus handgun carry policy and transfer credits between public higher institutions.
The Office of Government Relations is not the only group at UTA that can make an impact in higher education policy. Political science lecturer Jordan Philips said students can also be an influential group, as they are the ones directly affected by such policy.
The office has resources for students to get involved in the legislative process, such as a legislative update newsletter, legislative documents and a link to contact elected officials.
Philips said lobbying ranges from sending an email to elected officials to grassroots organizations and professional lobbyists.
“We definitely can’t discount the voices of students,” he said. “They may not have the money power, but they definitely have the ability to come together in large groups and get the attention of the media.”
Jeter said an active student body would be a boon to UTA.
“Engaging with their members as well as with their professors on things they care about is always helpful for UTA long term.”
@Chongyang206
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.