UTA selects Maria Martinez-Cosio as CAPPA interim dean

UTA administration has selected Maria Martinez-Cosio, associate vice provost for Faculty Affairs and Public Affairs faculty member, to serve as interim dean of the College of Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs effective March 1.

The college has been without a dean since former dean Adrian Parr accepted a position at the University of Oregon last year. Martinez-Cosio said she plans to build partnerships across campus in her new role, according to an email from the Provost’s office.

Martinez-Cosio has served in the Provost’s Office for the past seven years.

She will aid in CAPPA’s future success as it continues to gain a reputation for excellence and innovation in Texas and nationally, according to the email.

“I am honored to return to my college in this new role,” she said.

Martinez-Cosio advocated for a variety of campuswide projects, including the adoption of Canvas and an increased use of technology like Microsoft Teams in the classroom.

Martinez-Cosio is an urban sociologist who researches how private foundations engage in community development. She also supervises graduate students for CAPPA’s programs, graduating two doctoral students in Planning this past year.

Feedback provided by staff and students during the recent listening sessions aided in selecting Martinez-Cosio for the interim dean position.

Administration will continue to search for a permanent replacement.

