UTA selects Bryan Samuel as inaugural Diversity, Equity and Inclusion vice president

Bryan Samuel, chief diversity and inclusion officer at Kansas State University, was announced as UTA’s inaugural vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on Tuesday.
Samuel was selected after a national search and will join the university in early May to lead the new Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, according to a campuswide email from the Office of the President.
The creation of the vice president position is a part of the eight commitments made last July by the university to increase equity on campus. These commitments came after a wave of protests following the death of George Floyd.
As vice president, Samuel will serve as the principal spokesperson for the president on all diversity, equity and inclusion issues and promote diverse programs for faculty, staff, students and alumni.
“Bryan Samuel brings a wealth of leadership experience and deep personal commitment to the values of diversity, equity and inclusion,” Jim Spaniolo, former UTA president and chair of the search committee, said in the email. “He will be an integral part of the [universitywide] effort to achieve transformational progress in the months and years ahead.”
During his February presentation for the role, Samuel said his vision for UTA is to be recognized as a multicultural institution where inclusivity is a core component of all university goals. He said diversity, equity and inclusion all have to be intentional and incentivized.
“I am especially excited to collaborate with students, faculty and staff in advancing our inclusive excellence aspirations,” Samuel said in the email. “It will be an honor and privilege to work alongside such a rich diversity of perspectives and lived experiences as we address the real-world challenges of today.”
Samuel’s resume and candidate presentation can be found here.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.