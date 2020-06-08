Demonstrators march through campus during a protest against police brutality June 8 in Arlington. The protest was sparked by the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died May 25 in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Demonstrators raise their fists during a protest outside the Social Work building June 8 in Arlington. Protesters marched around UTA campus chanting "George Floyd" and calling for change to address systemic racism.
Since the death of George Floyd on May 25, thousands have taken to the streets in America and around the world demanding change.
Chants of “Black Lives Matter,” “Say his name, George Floyd,” and “I can’t breathe,” have rung through the streets of Texas’ major cities, including Houston, Austin and Dallas. In Arlington, the demonstrations are no different.
The School of Social Work hosted a protest and march around campus Monday. UTA community members came with their face masks and signs demanding justice for black lives taken at the hands of police.
Young people are the lifeblood of social change in America, said Jason Shelton, Center for African American Studies director.
One way the civil rights movement picked up speed was because young adults went out to demonstrate when their parents didn’t for fear of losing their jobs, Shelton said. Because they felt they had nothing to lose, young adults spoke out and eventually got more adults to join.
While systemic racism is not a new experience for the black community, he said the call to action from a wide range of people outside of the community is different.
Many current college students were in middle school when 17-year-old Trayvon Martin was shot and killed Feb. 26, 2012. While before it was just a dinner table discussion, now they are old enough to go out and take a stand, Shelton said.
“That’s why this feels new,” he said. “A generation is coming of age that was exposed to something years ago, and now they’re seeing it in a different way. And they’re old enough to do something.”
While elders have the wisdom of what strategies have and haven’t worked, young adults bring forward new approaches and ideas previously thought impossible, said Maxine Davis, social work assistant professor.
Photos: UTA School of Social Work co-hosts on-campus march against police brutality
The School of Social Work sponsored a protest against police brutality and systemic racism following the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died last month in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
UTA students, faculty and staff protested outside the Social Work building before marching down Cooper Street and through campus. After the march, participants were asked to kneel for eight minutes and 46 seconds — the same amount of time Floyd was pinned to the ground.
On Sunday, Minneapolis City Council announced its intention to defund and dismantle the police department. Funds from the department would instead be shifted toward community-based strategies.
Davis said she believes ideas like defunding police departments come from young adults.
“They envision a future that’s even beyond what we have imagined before,” she said.
Davis brought her 6- and 7-year-old sons with her to Monday’s march. She said she recently had to talk with them about how black boys and men have to engage with the police differently than white people.
While it’s unfair, Davis said she wants them to come home safely and alive.
Alumna Nia Pierce said it’s the role of the younger generations to educate family members and friends who don’t understand the reality of racism in 2020. Showing them videos often not seen on mainstream broadcast networks helps inform them of what else is happening.
Police body cameras can be turned off anytime, but cellphone videos help show events from beginning to end and can prove a victim’s innocence, Pierce said.
A video of Floyd’s death went viral and sparked outrage after showing Derek Chauvin, former Minneapolis police officer, pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.
Change.org petitions calling for police officers to wear body cameras in various cities around the country have spread throughout social media, receiving thousands of signatures.
Another petition called for Chauvin’s third-degree murder charge to be raised, receiving over 3 million signatures after five days. Chauvin was later charged with second-degree murder.
Finance senior Fauz Rashid said movements like Black Lives Matter bring awareness to young adults of the power they have in voting in local elections. Rashid said he feels that with young people getting educated on local politics, real change could happen.
A voter registration table was set up outside of the School of Social Work on Monday. June 15 is the last day to register to vote before July 14’s primary runoff.
Rashid said Monday was his fourth protest after attending other demonstrations in Dallas and Fort Worth.
Rashid said it was beautiful to see a diverse group come together for the same cause at UTA.
I'm extremely confused, what "Justice" are these people asking for? The cop has been arrested and is being charged. What is justice? There will never be zero deaths in police interactions, period. It is a stupid thing to ask. Disbanding the police will lead to greater violence, fact. This is stupid. What exactly do people want? Privilege is asking for something without having a clear explanation and people giving you the time of day, literally kissing your feet.
