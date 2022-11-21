UTA’s Thanksgiving week hours of operation

From Nov. 21 through 27, UTA services will have alternative hours for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Maverick Dining
On Tuesday, restaurants across campus will close early, with Connection Café, Subway and The Market remaining open until 8 p.m.
On Wednesday, all services will be closed except The Market, open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m, and campus Starbucks locations, open from 8 a.m. to noon.
All dining services will be closed Thursday through Saturday.
The Market will reopen Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The Connection Café will reopen from 5 to 8 p.m. All other restaurants will be closed.
Maverick Activities Center
The Maverick Activities Center will close Wednesday at 6 p.m. and remain closed through Saturday. It will reopen Sunday from noon to midnight.
Central Library
The Central Library will be open Wednesday from midnight to 6 p.m. and close Thursday through Saturday. It will reopen Sunday at 9 a.m. and resume its 24 hours schedule.
Mav Mover Shuttle Bus and escort services
The shuttles will run the Red and Green routes Wednesday, with no service Thursday through Sunday. The courtesy escort service will be closed Thursday night.
Health Services
UTA Health Services will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and will be closed Thursday through Sunday.
