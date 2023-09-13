UTA’s spirit horse program “flourishes” with new design

Each year, a new spirit horse is added to campus to honor the Maverick Way: a six-pillar success path outlined by the university emphasizing integrity, wellness, diversity and inclusion, involvement and engagement, respect and civility, and pride and tradition.

This year, UTA welcomed Flourish as its newest horse, which will be displayed outside the engineering building. With this addition, 14 fiber-glass painted horses will stand across campus serving as tokens of school pride.

UTA Ambassadors, students who serve as hosts for the school by promoting campus pride and traditions, have hosted this program for years. They’re responsible for reviewing applications and picking the design of the horse.

This article was featured in the Sept. 13 print Check out more from this print edition and find what to read next.

Mr. and Ms. UTA, who serve as co-presidents for the ambassadors, came together with the rest of their team to discuss which applicants had the best design and which of them would be the most feasible, Mr. UTA Rommy Gomez said.

Ms. UTA Diya Patel said they also considered how related the background of the design was to the university.

After receiving an email advertising the applications for designing a spirit horse, interactive media junior Mariah Flores said she submitted her design proposal and was chosen for the project just weeks later. It asked applicants to describe the meaning behind the drawing, colors and how it lined up with the Maverick Way.

Patel said this year they received seven applications, and after reviewing them, they decided on Flores’ design.

“It tries to look at the diversity and the colors of UTA,” she said. “To see the different shades of UTA colors and how they come together as one beautiful painting, which I think is very cute.”

Flores said she went out on a limb when she applied because she wasn’t expecting much to come out of it. To her surprise, she said, it turned out more people liked her craft than she thought.

“Honestly, I just thought that would be really cool if one of my designs could be on campus for a long period of time and leave an imprint, so I just decided to try it out,” she said.

She said she began painting the horse at the end of July and finished at the end of August. Many of the completed pieces had personal designs that reflected people and communities, something she said she wanted to incorporate into her own.

Her idea came from wanting to share her personal experience with going to college and how it has helped her “journey” in understanding herself. Flores said she believes there are many different paths people can take in life that can be confusing and scary, but they each aid personal growth.

“No matter what path you end up picking, you’ll still be okay,” she said. “In the end, you’ll flourish.”

She was also inspired by the pastel colors on one of the previous spirit horses, Blossom, and decided to include a similar color scheme on her design, using soft tones to make it look “nice and welcoming.”

Flourish was the biggest project she worked on yet, so the painting process started as trial by fire, she said. After coating it in white, she sketched her designs in pencil and slowly began adding in color.

UTA Unfolded: What are the spirit horses’ names? UTA Unfolded investigates the university’s spirit horses, a tradition that has let students leave their marks across campus for over a decade.

There were times when she said she felt anxiety about not looking good as the other spirit horses and not being cut out for the project. However, the reactions from people passing by the art gallery while she was painting reassured her, she said.

“I got a lot of compliments [from] people sitting and watching, seeing their expressions when looking at it or just overhearing them talking about it and saying how much they liked it gave me a confidence boost,” she said.

The project taught her that patience will get projects done a lot smoother than trying to rush them, she said. Flores looks forward to adding this to her portfolio and said she feels she has a better understanding of how to work on others.

Patel said students being able to leave marks on UTA that will remain for years is her favorite part of the tradition, with unique designs representing the diversity on campus year round.

@alexiadmnz

news-editor.shorthorn@uta.edu