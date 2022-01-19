UTA’s Residential Outreach program brings counseling services to on-campus residents

The Residential Outreach Counseling program is expanding this spring by assigning counselors to more residence halls, program manager LaTonya Holmes said.

The program gives on-campus residents a chance to use CAPS services without leaving their residence hall. CAPS introduced the program last October with counselors in Kalpana Chawla Hall and Arlington Hall. Due to engagement and interest from students, counselors will also be assigned in Vandergriff and West halls, Holmes said.

"I hope we have a successful takeover when it comes to residential life and increasing the mental health and wellness benefits of its students,” she said.

The program offers both sanitary face-to-face meetings and telehealth sessions, she said.

To schedule a session, students can call CAPS or use their online scheduling portal and request that they meet with a Residential Outreach Counseling counselor. 

The program will also implement new workshops in residence halls to promote a therapeutic atmosphere, Holmes said.  These events will feature activities and refreshments to increase engagement with the students.

The workshops will be advertised to residence halls later in the semester, she said. 

“We are here and taking a more interactive approach to mental health, and we want to hear from the students and benefit them where they need,” Holmes said.

Other universities are implementing services similar to UTA’s Residential Outreach Counseling program, normalizing counseling through residence-based services, she said. The University of North Texas offers residence counseling through the Let’s Talk program, allowing students to meet with rotating therapists visiting their hall.

Holmes said she believes the easily accessible format makes it an attractive option for universities to consider.

Students can find the most up-to-date information on CAPS on their website or social media and can contact or make appointments with CAPS online or at 817-272–3671 and 817-272-1888.

