The UT System Board of Regents will conduct interviews for a new UTA president Friday and may vote in an open session to name a finalist or finalists following the meeting, according to a universitywide email sent Tuesday.

The board must wait 21 days per state law to officially name a finalist as president. 

The board voted Dec. 15 to accept candidate recommendations from the search advisory committee. The committee conducted initial interviews at the end of November and forwarded a list of candidates to the board for consideration, said Karen Adler, UT System director of media relations and communications, in an email.

Presidential search updates, including the position description, a list of the search advisory committee members and an anonymous comments and nominations section, can be found on the UT System’s website.

