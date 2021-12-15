UTA’s presidential search continues with acceptance of candidate recommendations

The UT System Board of Regents voted Wednesday to accept candidate recommendations from the search advisory committee and move forward with UTA’s presidential search.
The committee conducted initial interviews at the end of November and forwarded a list of candidates to the board for consideration, said Karen Adler, UT System director of media relations and communications, in an email.
The board will conduct candidate interviews at a future meeting with the understanding that the finalists’ names will be publicly announced at least 21 days before a final vote to decide UTA’s next president.
Presidential search updates, including the position description, a list of the search advisory committee members and an anonymous comments and nominations section, can be found on the UT System’s website.
