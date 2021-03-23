UTA’s new social work building promises to be a ‘night and day’ improvement

The old School of Social Work building is falling apart even as the new social work building is under construction, and students can expect major improvements to their classroom experience after its completion.
Built in 1922, the old building has deteriorated structurally for years and is in a state of severe disrepair. Former UTA president Vistasp Karbhari said at a Texas state legislature hearing the building would likely collapse. The new social work building will house the new SMART hospital, which will contain three large skills labs and a high fidelity simulation area. Characterized by airy, open spaces inside and outside, the new social work building has multiple improvements over its predecessor.
The College of Nursing and Health innovation’s SMART hospital and the School of Social Work have outgrown their old buildings.
“Where we are now wasn't designed for what we are trying to do,” said Scott Ryan, dean of the School of Social Work and project advocate.
Ryan said the School of Social Work is committed to health, social justice and being environmentally conscious, and he wants the building to reflect that.
The building seeks to embrace its surroundings by inviting the outdoors in and illuminating its interior with natural lighting.
The building was designed to be trauma-informed, said Regina Praetorius, School of Social Work graduate programs director and social work faculty representative. According to Environments for Health Architecture, trauma-informed design incorporates aspects of trauma-informed care, such as empathy and understanding, to create environments that promote a sense of calm and safety.
“We wanted it to be a really transformative space,” she said.
Nursing sophomore Madison Mitchel said the renderings of the new social work building were more inviting than the current building.
“I think it’ll be night and day in the experience that people will have,” said Ryan.
Amenities include lacation rooms for mothers, accessibility to gender-neutral bathrooms and huddle rooms for students to work together.
“There are aspects of trauma-informed design that we worked with the designers on, so it has to do with the way lighting is done, the way furniture is arranged,” she said.
It has been a collaborative effort to bring the current social work building design to fruition, Ryan said.
“It's been a very involved process,” he said.
Situated near the SEIR building, the new construction forms a health care quad.
Intended to be a temporary location, the current SMART hospital faces its own challenges.
The SMART hospital’s classrooms, which some view as an inefficient use of space, don’t allow for smaller, more intimate training environments.
Jennifer Roye, assistant dean for simulation and technology and clinical assistant professor, said the university designed the new SMART hospital to accommodate for the College of Nursing’s growing enrollment while allowing for instruction to remain more personal.
“We still want to maintain that individualized education and experience,” she said.
The state-of-the-art equipment is like what students will encounter in real hospitals, Roye said.
“The same hospital beds that they see in the hospital, they’ll see in the simulation lab; the same monitors, the same IV pumps,” she said.
The all-new home health suite, a mockup of an apartment setting simulating home health care scenarios, is a collaboration between the School of Social Work and the College of Nursing.
The suite will contain a kitchen with working appliances, a living room, a bedroom and a bathroom.
Given the rise in patient at-home care, the home health suite is really important, Roye said.
“I think it’s really cool that they’re creating an environment that will allow for students to be able to really get into the role that they will be doing for the rest of their lives,” said Mitchel.
Among the services is the UTA Center for Clinical Social Work, a counseling clinic serving Arlington Independent School District students, and the Center for Child Welfare, a research center whose goal is to help equip child welfare professionals, according to their website.
The new social work building takes into account the privacy of its clients and accommodates those with children, Praetorius said.
“The space was really designed to accommodate all the different ways we provide clinical services,” she said.
The new social work building has been several years in the making, Ryan said.
“Based on our last 50 years of providing social work education, we tried to intentionally build up the space to student and community needs,” Praetorius said.
The total cost of the new building is $76 million, according to a press release.
The building is slated to finish construction in late 2022 and open spring 2023, Ryan said.
Social work and nursing are a perfect match, Roye said
“It’s kind of a natural marriage between the two departments,” she said.
@Thevninr
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.