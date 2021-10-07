UTA’s new COVID-19 Dashboard goes live

UTA’s new COVID-19 Dashboard went live Wednesday on the university website. The dashboard captures the latest data and status of COVID-19 in the campus community since the beginning of the university’s required testing protocol on Aug. 13, according to the UTA website.
The dashboard reports the number of positive cases, percentage of vaccinated students and employees, campus positivity rate and number of tests administered since the start of mandatory testing.
The university randomly selects 20% of faculty, staff and students attending campus each week for mandatory COVID-19 testing, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
According to the dashboard, 32.38% of students and 30.44% of employees reported they are fully vaccinated.
UTA reported results from 4,674 tests, finding 31 positive cases from Sept. 26 to Oct. 2.
The university has had 675 positive case counts among students, faculty and staff since Aug. 13. Tests conducted on-campus over the last seven days showed a 0.70% overall positivity rate.
@TaylorAC13
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.