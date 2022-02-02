UTA’s accelerated bachelor of science in nursing program launches students into a promising career by allowing them to graduate two semesters early according to a UTA news press release.
The College of Nursing and Health Innovation introduced its first campus-based accelerated bachelor of science program last summer, which condenses the last two years of nursing school into 15 months, said Paula Wyman, assistant clinical professor and lead instructor of the program’s foundations course.
The program’s rapid pace requires many students’ efforts, said nursing senior Rachael Bartaula, who’s a part of the program.
“But with a little time management skill, I was doing fine,” Bartaula said.
The College of Nursing and Health Innovation is Texas’s largest producer of baccalaureate educated nurses and is the largest not-for-profit nursing college in the nation, holding approximately 17,000 students.
Wyman said the students will experience more traditional campus life with the program.
“It especially makes it more attractive to some of the younger students who are searching for that college community traditional experience,” she said.
Bartaula said she doesn’t like virtual learning. She doesn’t learn as well in online classes since they don’t offer the same connection with her classmates and professors.
Nursing senior Jacob Ingram said he has enjoyed the program’s small classes that allowed for one-on-one communication with professors.
Ingram said he is graduating from the program’s pilot this August.
There are 30 students graduating from the first cohort group, Wyman said in an email.
Wyman said students graduating from the accelerated program will appeal to hospitals looking for nurses who can handle a busy work environment.
Students graduating into the nursing field will enter an industry that suffers from a nationwide nursing shortage due to the last two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to previous Shorthorn reporting.
The Texas Department of State Health Services projects the shortage will last into the 2030s with a deficit of approximately 57,000 registered nurses in 2032.
“It’s a chaotic time but also a good time to look for employment,” Ingram said.
@Shawlings601
