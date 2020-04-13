UTA’s Minority Association of Premedical Students hosts virtual discussion on doctor-patient relationships

David Fleeger, Texas Medical Association president, discussed the importance of the doctor-patient relationship in Texas during a virtual visit Monday.
The Minority Association of Premedical Students, part of the Student National Medical Association, sponsored the event where 347 participants tuned in. It is crucial to hear from elected representatives in the association about upcoming health care challenges in the state of Texas amid the coronavirus outbreak, said Sulaiman Karim, president of the Minority Association of Premedical Students, in an email.
“Speaking with people in positions like these provide valuable insight into how healthcare is delivered,” Karim said.
The event was offered to students in science, nursing, public health and pre-med schools, as well as students from pre-med organizations, pre-med consultant Steven Gellman said in an email.
Gellman said today’s students are tomorrow’s leaders, and education from reliable sources is key toward understanding and solving the complex issues Texans face.
The Texas Medical Association is the largest state medical society in the country, with 53,000 members, 110 country medical societies and representation in every specialty, Fleeger said.
The association advocates for the uninsured, underinsured and patients who are discriminated against, Fleeger said. It strives to help doctors take care of patients and to improve the health of those patients.
During his presentation titled ‘Who Will Protect the Patient-Physician Relationship’ he discussed the complex relationships between health organizations and patients, and the legislation affecting medicine.
“You need to realize that doctors and patients have a relationship, and that relationship is special and important on both sides,” Fleeger said. “A major part of what we do, besides the actual health care that we deliver, is to advocate for those patients.”
Hospitals, the health care industry, medical organizations, health plans, patient advocacy groups and the legislature are examples of complex relationships that a patient has. Doctor-patient relationships are influenced by government, technology, social determinants of health, insurance companies and employers of physicians.
Fleeger said there are three physicians in the Texas House of Representatives and three in the Texas Senate that help move legislation that will benefit patients and medical practice forward and help other legislators understand the complexity of medicine and driving socio-economic conditions.
Some of the issues seen in legislation affect people on a daily basis such as the ability of patients to get to see doctors, public health issues, maternal health and vaccinations, Fleeger said.
“The slightest change in legislation or rules can have quite an echo as far as its consequences,” he said. “So we need to make sure that [legislators are] always informed as far as the issues of medicine.”
